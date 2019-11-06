First Period Propels Thunder to Win in Front of 7,655 Kids

WICHITA, Kan. - In front of 7,655 children from around Kansas, Wichita used a big first period and cruised to a 6-2 in over Norfolk on Wednesday morning at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder pushed their unbeaten streak to five with the victory.

Fabrizio Ricci led the way with three points while five others found the net including Peter Crinella, Beau Starrett and Brendan De Jong. Mitch Gillam earned his 5th win of the year, stopping 32 of 34 shots.

It didn't take long for the Thunder to get on the board as Starrett redirected a pass from Patrik Parkkonen at 3:35 to make it 1-0. De Jong made it 2-0 as he fired a shot from the left boards and it got past Brandon Halverson just inside the right post. Crinella increased the lead to 3-0 at 15:08 with a beautiful backhand off the cross bar.

In the second, Wichita added to the lead as Chris Crane found a loose puck in the crease and poked it in for his seventh of the season. River Rymsha got one back for the Admirals with his second of the year at 19:36 to make it 4-1.

Brayden Sherbinin cut the lead to two just three minutes into the third as he fired a shot off a face-off and beat Mitch Gillam. At 16:50, Ricci potted his 4th of the season as he put a one-timer through Halverson to make it 5-2. Spencer Dorowicz closed out the scoring at 19:41 with a highlight reel goal to make it 6-2.

Wichita tied a season-high with three goals in the first period. Crane recorded his team-leading 10th of the season and is just one shy from 100 in his ECHL career. Ricci had a goal and two assists and has 6 points in his last three games. Dorowicz extended his point-streak to four and has goals in back-to-back games. De Jong and Crinella each notched their first goals in their pro careers. Gillam has won four games in a row. Parkkonen added two helpers and registered his second multi-assist game of the season.

