Mavericks Unveil 'Wonderful Week' Holiday Campaign with HCA Midwest

November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and HCA Midwest announced their joint "It's A Wonderful Week With The Mavericks" holiday give back campaign. This campaign will begin this Friday prior to the Mavericks game against the Utah Grizzlies, as fans are asked to start bringing toys and stuffed animals for the December 7th Teddy Bear Toss into the arena to be placed in collection bins at the Mavericks ticket (behind section 109) and promo (behind section 112) tables at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

In addition to the stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Toss, HCA child life services are asking specifically for: Play-doh, coloring books, crayons and children's board books.

The Mavs and HCA Midwest are partnering together to launch this campaign to help various HCA pediatric treatment facilities around the metro.This campaign will kick off this Friday and culminate the week of the Mavericks Teddy Bear Toss game against the Fort Wayne Komets on December 7th.The Mavericks players and mascots will be visiting various pediatric units at HCA hospitals that week, visiting children with various ailments and disabilities in an effort to give back to the community.

Additionally, over the next seven home games, the Mavericks are encouraging their fans to bring toys for a child life toy drive. These toys will be given to child life services at various HCA hospitals in Kansas City for hospitalized children to play with, allowing them to feel a sense of normalcy while they are receiving care.

Toy and Teddy Bear Toss donation bins will be located at the promo and ticket tables for home games on November 8th, 9th and 11th, and at arena entrances on November 16th, and December 6th. These toys will be donated to children in the pediatrics units of HCA hospitals around Kansas City.

The team encourages all fans to participate in the annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 7th when the Mavericks will invite fans to throw stuffed animals on the ice after the Mavericks first goal. These stuffed animals will then be donated to hospitals and other organizations around the city to be given to children who are hospitalized or victims of trauma during the holiday season.

If you cannot make it to a game during this campaign, you can drop toys and stuffed animals off at all area Long John Silvers, A&W Restaurants and Plowboys BBQ locations.

The Mavericks return home this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set with the Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Be sure to be one of the first 1,500 fans in attendance on Friday to receive a special edition Mac and Mave bobblehead presented by Konica Minolta as the Mavericks pay one final tribute to the dog that captured the heart of Kansas City last season.

