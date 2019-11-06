Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets

Game 8 (Home Game 3)

Vs. Ft. Wayne Komets (5-3-1-0, 11 pts)

Wednesday - 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones return home on Wednesday night to take on the Ft. Wayne Komets, in the beginning of a two-game homestand. Cincinnati is coming off a weekend split over the Brampton Beast over the weekend, and are currently in a two-way tie for second place in the ECHL's Central Division.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (4-2-1-0) salvaged a weekend split with the Brampton Beast, following a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Mason Mitchell, and Justin Vaive netted the goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 30-29, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 for his first pro win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-2-1-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Brampton Beast on Saturday night. Defenseman Frank Hora netted the lone goal for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 32-29 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in his Cyclones debut.

Last Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-1-1-0) earned a 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night. Forward Jesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while defensemen Justin Baudry, Kurt Gosselin, and Cody Sol each added lone markers to earn their second win in a row. The Cyclones were outshot by Florida, 33-22, with goaltenders Michael Houser and Sean Romeo combining to stop 30 in the win.

Previewing Ft. Wayne: The Komets enter Wednesday tied with the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division, however are coming off a 3-1 loss to Toledo on Sunday afternoon. Ft. Wayne finds themselves in the top 10 in offense, ranking sixth with 4.22 goals per games, and on the special teams front, they are ninth in power play conversion percentage at 20.5% (8/39). The Komets have also been successful in the first period, outscoring teams, 18-9, in the opening 20 minutes. They are led by forward Brady Shaw who has totaled five goals and six assists through the first nine games of the season. He is followed by rookie forward Mason Bergh is tied for fourth amongst rookies with six goals and four assists, and forward Shawn St-Amant (4g, 6a) who rounds out the top three. In goal, Matthew Villalta has skated in four games and has a mark of 2-1-1-0, along with a 3.63 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Wednesday begins a seven-game season series between the Cyclones and Komets. Cincinnati went 6-3-1-1 in 11 games last year against the Komets, outscoring them 41-33.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati wraps up their two-game homestand on Friday night against the Brampton Beast, in the finale of their three-game season series. The team split a pair of games north of the border this past weekend, with Brampton earning a 4-1 win Saturday, and Cincinnati collecting a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

First Win for the Kid: Goaltender Sean Romeo collected his first pro win on Sunday afternoon, stopping 27 shots in a 3-2 win over the Brampton Beast. He saw his first action last Wednesday, steering aside 11 of the 14 shots he faced in relief in Cincinnati's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades.

"O" from the "D": Defenseman Frank Hora netted the lone goal in Cincinnati's 4-1 loss to Brampton on Saturday night. Cincinnati's defensive corps was responsible for three goals and an assist in last Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades. Justin Baudry led the way with a goal and an assist, while Kurt Gosselin and Cody Sol each buried lone tallies. For Sol, it was his second-straight game with a goal, and he is currently on a three-game point streak (2g, 1a).

Heating Up: Forward Jesse Schultz scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Brampton Beast, and now has points in three-straight games. He dished out an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Brampton Beast, and netted a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades. He now leads the team points with four goals and an two assists, and now stands just eight points away from 900 in his pro career.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 3-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently sixth in the ECHL with 2.86 goals allowed per game.

Harms Heads to Europe:Cyclones forward Brendan Harms has been placed on suspension by the Cyclones. The forward has decided to explore his European playing options, and the move protects his rights, should he decide to return to North America. Signed in the offseason, Harms has appeared in one game for Cincinnati. Hailing from Steinbach, MB, Harms skated in 62 games between the Swamp Rabbits and Utah Grizzlies last year, accounting for 16 goals and 20 assists, along with 35 minutes in penalties. Entering his third full season in the ECHL, the 24-year-old spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with Utah, amassing 13 goals and 25 assists in 62 games, and he made his pro debut late in the 2016-17 season, accounting for a goal in four games with the Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, Harms enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) in 141 career games, and he also served as an assistant captain during his senior season 2016-17.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz, who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive(19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

