Heroes Night Doubleheader

Duluth, GA - Saturday, November 16, Heroes Night at the Infinite Energy Arena will have a new wrinkle as the Atlanta Gladiator take on the Florida Everblades. The Glads will bring out the U.S. Army to feature a charitable ice hockey game in the afternoon as part of doubleheader, to pay tribute to the local heroes who affect us all.

The night which will already pay tribute to the police, fire department, military, first responders and others, will start in the afternoon with a heroes' charity game. The matchup on the ice will be a full-length contest between two Army bases, as Fort Benning of Georgia takes on Fort Bragg of North Carolina, to raise money for a good cause. A portion of each ticket will be donated to the Veterans Empowerment Organization.

There is a specially priced ticket of $20 for both games. If you already have a ticket to the game, there is a $5 suggested donation to watch the charity event.

The puck drop in the battle between Fort Benning vs. Fort Bragg is set for 2:30 PM. Doors will open at 1:45 PM. The entry will be at the West Club Entrance. Fans will be asked to exit between games. All in attendance will be given a Marlow's Tavern coupon, so head on over for a pre-game meal before the Gladiators game! To show your support and to learn more go to www.atlantagladiators.com.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

