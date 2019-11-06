Oilers Winning Streak Ended at Three by Red-Hot Americans

The Tulsa Oilers battle the Allen Americans up against the boards

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to the Allen Americans 3-1 at the BOK Center on Tuesday, ending a three-game winning streak.

The opening goal was scored unconventionally for the third-straight game at the BOK Center, as a pop fly off Tyler Sheehy's stick rolled off Olle Eriksson Ek's back and into the back of the cage, giving the forward his third goal of the season at the 15:42 mark.

Olivier Archambault drew multiple Oilers toward him with a nice move before setting Brett Pollock up on the back door, giving the Americans a 2-0 lead 5:42 into the second period.

J.J. Piccinich cut the Allen lead in half, scoring off a shot that popped out front, giving him a six-game pointstreak. Alex Guptill closed out the scoring, bringing the game to 3-1 with an empty-net goal.

The Oilers travel to Wichita for their first two matchups of the season against their longest rivals, playing on Friday and Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Â

