Fuel Sign Defenseman Jake Schultz

November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have signed defenseman Jake Schultz to a standard player contract.

Schultz, 23, signs with Indy after appearing in two games with the Southern Professional League's (SPHL) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman has split the 2019 season between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, appearing in two games with each team.

The third-year pro has appeared in 48 SPHL games throughout his career split between the Mississippi RiverKings, Quad City Storm, Evansville Thunderbolts and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs. Schultz has also appeared in 29 ECHL games between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Wheeling Nailers, earning two assists. Prior to turning pro, Schultz played two seasons in the Eastern Hockey League, where he helped the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs to an EHL Championship.

