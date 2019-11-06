Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-4-0-1) visit the Florida Everblades (5-3-0-0) for the first of three consecutive games at Hertz Arena, and four straight against their in-state rival overall. Orlando currently leads the regular season series with a 1-0-0-1 record against Florida.

WINDSOR GETS THE START AGAIN: After turning in a 32-save performance yesterday in his first start of the season, goaltender Clint Windsor will once against get the nod between the pipes for tonight's game. Last season, Windsor appeared in three games against the Everblades, sporting a 2-0-1 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: Through two games against the Everblades, the Solar Bears have limited their time in the penalty box, only accruing five power play chances against, and are 1-for-9 (11.1%) with the man advantage against Florida. The Solar Bears enter tonight's game with the top-ranked penalty kill in the ECHL, going 32-for-36 (88.9%) for the season, while Florida is currently averaging 19.63 penalty minutes a game, the fourth-highest total in the league.

OFFENSE BY COMMITTEE: Since Orlando picked up its first win of the season on Oct. 25, seven players are tied for the team scoring lead with three points each over that span, and 12 different players have recorded at least a goal.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Everblades received defenseman Arvin Atwal from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL earlier this week. The fourth-year pro has almost 150 career games of experience between the ECHL and AHL.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

