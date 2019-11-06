Fuel Make Additions to Hockey Ops Staff

November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have added Matt Grainda and Jay Jenkins to the Fuel Hockey Operations Department. Grainda and Jenkins will join Head Coach and General Manager Doug Christiansen and Assistant Coach Andy Contois as hockey operations analysts during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Carmel, Indiana, Grainda spent three seasons with the USHL Central Scouting Staff working under current Indy Fuel Head Coach and GM Doug Christiansen. After three seasons at the USHL, Matt joined the Waterloo Black Hawks as an amateur scout in 2018-19. Currently working on completing his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Grainda spent four years at Indiana earning a bachelor's degree in business management.

Jenkins comes to Indy after spending the last two seasons working for the Manchester Monarchs. Serving as a Hockey Operations Assistant during the 2018-19 season, Jenkins worked under current Fuel Head Coach and GM Doug Christiansen helping with video analysis, travel itineraries, and creating a player recruiting database. The native of Richboro, Pennsylvania is currently in his senior year at Southern New Hampshire University where he is studying Sports Management.

"Matt and Jay are two very bright, hard-working professionals," said Doug Christiansen. "They will help us in everything from video tagging, to travel arrangements, to player recruitment. They will be excellent additions to our staff."

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.