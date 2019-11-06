ECHL Transactions - November 6
November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 6, 2019:
Brampton:
Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brad Ross, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield
Add Ryan Black, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Indy:
Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Justin Taylor, F loaned to Utica
Norfolk:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve
Delete Alec McCrea, D recalled by Grand Rapids
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - November 6 - ECHL
- Three First Period Goals Lead Wichita Past Norfolk in Afternoon Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Florida Starts Homestand with Tilt against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Rally to Clip Nailers in Overtime - Toledo Walleye
- First Period Propels Thunder to Win in Front of 7,655 Kids - Wichita Thunder
- First Period Propels Thunder to Win in Front of 7,655 Kids - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Make Additions to Hockey Ops Staff - Indy Fuel
- Watch the Walleye Play Sled Hockey: Tuesday, November 19 - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Record One Point in Morning Contest at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Gritty Comes to the Cross Insurance Arena Monday - Maine Mariners
- Heroes Night Doubleheader - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Winning Streak Ended at Three by Red-Hot Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Paterson Leads Americans over Tulsa - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.