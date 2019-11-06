ECHL Transactions - November 6

November 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 6, 2019:

Brampton:

Delete Chris Clapperton, F recalled by Belleville

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brad Ross, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D assigned by Springfield

Add Ryan Black, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Indy:

Add Jake Schultz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Justin Taylor, F loaned to Utica

Norfolk:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Phillips, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve

Delete Alec McCrea, D recalled by Grand Rapids

