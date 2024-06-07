Washington Spirit's Ouleye Sarr and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Ouleye Sarr and midfielder Croix Bethune have been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for their performance during May competition, the league announced today.

With four goals and an assist during May matches, Sarr upped her 2024 totals to six goals and two assists. Sarr also scored in three consecutive matches last month, helping her jump to third in the NWSL Golden Boot race. Since joining the Spirit as an international transfer last summer, Sarr has established herself as a premiere forward in the league and has started all 11 matches for the Spirit so far this season. She is joined by Orlando's Barbra Banda and Portland's Sophia Smith in the attacking third of May's Best XI.

Bethune has had one of the hottest starts to a pro career in NWSL history this year. In her second consecutive Best XI and Rookie of the Month performance, Bethune added a goal and seven more assists to her season totals. In the Spirit's May 1 match against Chicago, the midfielder recorded three assists, becoming the first rookie and just the fifth player in NWSL history to achieve this feat in a single match. Bethune is joined by Portland's Sam Coffey and Louisville's Savannah DeMelo in the midfield of May's Best XI.

Sarr is making her debut in the NWSL's monthly Best XI while Bethune earns her second consecutive nod, representing just the 17th time in league history a first-year player has been named to the Best XI.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime award is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

