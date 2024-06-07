Chicago Red Stars Partner with Gallagher in Multi-Year Partnership

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced today a new multi-year partnership that names Gallagher as the official insurance brokerage and risk management services partner for the Chicago Red Stars.

In addition to serving as official broker, Gallagher plans to offer opportunities to Red Stars players and coaches to help them explore careers in insurance whenever they choose to transition away from the pitch. Gallagher will also collaborate with the Red Stars' front office to provide development and leadership programs.

"We are excited to welcome Gallagher as our newest partner, especially ahead of our momentous match at Wrigley Field," said Karen Leetzow, president of the Chicago Red Stars. "Gallagher's commitment to the community aligns with our own and we're excited to work with them to develop programs to better serve our players, coaches and associates."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Red Stars and continue our commitment to furthering women in sports leadership roles," said Shannon Gallagher, global head, Partnership Business Development and Sales at Gallagher. "Gallagher has roots that run deep in sports and the Chicagoland area. This partnership is another testament to our commitment to the community."

The Red Stars will play Bay FC at Wrigley Field Saturday, June 8 for the first professional women's soccer game to ever play at the Friendly Confines. Gallagher is the presenting partner for the match including a Fan Fest open to the public from 10AM-3PM in Gallagher Way, adjacent to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way will also be open to ticketed fans beginning at 4PM on match day.

