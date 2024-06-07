Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit at America First Field

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-9-1, 4 pts, 14th NWSL) return home for the second consecutive matchday after the international break to take on Washington Spirit (8-3-0, 24 pts, 3rd NWSL) at America First Field this Saturday, June 8 at 5:30pm MT.

The Royals look to bounce back after a home 1-0 loss to Kansas City Current on May 25. The squad is looking for their first goal since forward Cam Tucker found the back of the net away against the Chicago Red Stars.

This is the second time this season that Utah Royals FC will take on the Spirit. The first meeting ended in a 2-1 loss away from home at Audi Field. Rookie Ally Sentnor looks to get her first goal since scoring in that match on March 31. Utah continues to search for the team's first points since getting a draw against the Houston Dash on April 27.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga & Brian Dunseth :: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit | America First Field | 4:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 4:30 p.m. MT

The Spirit currently sit in 3nd in the NWSL standings, after having a strong start to their season under interim Head Coach Adrian Gonzalez. Currently on a 3 match win streak, Spirit's last loss coming on May 4 against the Thorns. Newly arrived Royal Ana Tejada, saw 90 minutes against Kansas City Current, and she, along with Kate Del Fava, will be tasked with limiting USWNT forward Trinity Rodman and dynamic rookie Croix Bethune, who have combined for 7 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Following Saturday night's match in Sandy, the Royals will be on the road for two consecutive matches, first traveling to Bay FC on June 16 and Orlando Pride on June 21 before returning home at the end of the month on June 29 to face Portland Thorns at America First Field. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2024

