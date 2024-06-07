Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars defender, Sam Staab, was named to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) May Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.

Staab receives Best XI of the Month honors for the second consecutive month and seventh time in her career. Previous recognitions for the defender include May and June of 2019, October 2021, March/April and May of 2023 and March/April of 2024. The three-time NWSL Ironwoman had a standout month, becoming the NWSL leader in consecutive regular-season starts and appearances May 19, receiving her first international call up to represent the United States and completing 168 successful passes in the month of May. Following Staab's assist in the 30th minute of Chicago's May 5 match against Bay FC, Staab and fellow Red Stars, Mallory Swanson and Jenna Bike, lead the team in assists this season, each with two apiece.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. The full May Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, can be found below:

Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger (NJY)

Defenders: Sam Staab (CHI), Jenna Nighswonger (NJY), Emily Sams (ORL), Carson Pickett (NCC)

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (WAS), Savannah DeMelo (LOU), Sam Coffey (POR)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (ORL), Ouleymata Sarr (WAS), Sophia Smith (POR)

