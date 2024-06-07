Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Erin McKinney
June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed goalkeeper Erin McKinney for the 2024 NWSL season, the team announced today.
McKinney joins Houston after completing her collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. The goalkeeper was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2023 and was named the Goalkeeper of the Week three times in her final season with the Badgers. She played for Wisconsin from 2019-2023 and finished with 17 shutouts in 41 matches played.
The Belvidere, Illinois native joined the Chicago Red Stars for preseason earlier this year and joined NJ/NY Gotham FC as a season-ending injury replacement player in March.
The goalkeeper will be eligible for Friday's game against Racing Louisville FC.
