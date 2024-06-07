Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger and Jenna Nighswonger Named to Best XI of the Month, Presented by Prime

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of May. NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and defender Jenna Nighswonger each earned the honors for the month of May.

In May, Berger allowed only two goals, notched 18 saves and recorded three shutouts in five games. Additionally, she currently holds the best save percentage in the NWSL at 88.5%.

Nighswonger recorded 17 tackles, nine interceptions, seven blocks and one assist in May, leading the club to an undefeated record over the course of the month (4-0-1). This season, she has dished out two assists and created 15 chances, which ranks second-best on the team.

Gotham FC will welcome West Coast rivals Angel City to Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 8 (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

