Houston Dash Fall on the Road in Louisville

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Houston Dash fell 2-0 to Racing Louisville FC earlier this evening at Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky.

Racing took the lead in the 62nd minute after Uchenna Kanu forced a save from the Dash goalkeeper. The rebound fell to Savannah DeMelo near the penalty spot for the opening goal of the game. Louisville extended its lead in the 85th minute after DeMelo found Parker Goins open at the far post to secure three points.

Five players who reported for international duty took the field tonight. Jane Campbell, Barbara Olivieri, Sarah Puntigam and Tarciane started the match plus Diana Ordóñez entered the game in the second half.

Houston's first opportunity of the night came off the left foot of Andressa in the seventh minute. Courtney Petersen won the ball outside the box and played a low cross toward the penalty spot that found the Brazilian playmaker, but her effort went over the crossbar.

Louisville blocked back-to-back shots in the 20th minute following a cross from midfielder Sophie Schmidt. The ball fell to forward Michelle Alozie and her effort was blocked just outside the six-yard box, the rebound fell to Avery Patterson and her effort also bounced off a Louisville defender.

Patterson forced a save in the 26th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. The rookie led the team in shots with three, two of which were inside the box. Patterson also led the team with four fouls won and finished with two interceptions.

Defender Paige Nielsen almost found the inside of the near post in the 61st minute following a free kick. The defender lunged to contact her right foot, but her shot bounced off the crossbar.

Campbell was well positioned in the 69th minute to save Kanu's header at the goal line. The Dash goalkeeper finished with two saves tonight.

Ordóñez, who rejoined the team on Thursday following international duty with Mexico, had an opportunity to cut into the lead in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time. Alozie found Ordóñez open and took a shot at the top of the box that forced Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund to make a diving fingertip save at the far post.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on June 15 to host Angel City on Pride Night, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

