Jimmy Coenraets and Sam Lismont Join Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff
June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce two new assistants to Head Coach Amy Rodriguez's staff. Jimmy Coenraets (Assistant Coach) and Sam Lismont (Performance Coach/Analyst) will join the Royals pending visa approval.
Coenraets brings head coach experience to the staff as he most recently held the women's manager position at OH Leuven in Belgium. The Brusseleers assistant holds a degree in marketing and international football business from the University of Brussels along with a A coaching license.
Bringing nearly a decade of women's soccer experience to the youngest roster in the NWSL, Coenraets entered the professional realm in 2016. When Coenraets took over his previous club in 2020, they ranked last in the league. In Coenraets second season as manager he turned OH Leuven to a title contender & was named Belgium Pro League manager of the year.
"I'm a very direct coach that wants to push and help players find their best version and fit within a group" stated Coenraets. "The conversations with Kelly showed that everyone in the club is on one line and that the club has great plans with women's football for the future. I'm hoping to have an impact on the structure, strategy and playing level of the team as an assistant coach. Joining the royals and the NWSL will allow me to further develop within a strong environment. I'm looking forward to getting on the pitch and delivering performances for the fans to enjoy"
Lismont also joins the Royals staff from OH Leuven. The Belgian assistant's coaching career started in 2019 after obtaining a UEFA-A diploma then taking over as the Head of Analysis and Academy Analyst at Sint-Truiden VV.
After one year at Sint-Truiden VV Lismont moved over to the OH Leuven as a video analyst for the women's first team. Another change came for Lismont in 2022 as he became head of video, performance analyst for the men's U23 squad and performance analyst / assistant coach for the women's first team. Lismont held this position until his move to Utah.
"Everything starts with a clear vision, translated into clear principles," stated Lismont. "as an analyst I want to support the staff and players in developing this style of play based on a symbiosis of vision and player profiles"
Utah Royals FC currently stand at 1-9-1, 14th in NWSL, and eight points behind the current playoff line. The Royals return to America First Field on June 8 to take on Washington Spirit in a Pride Night Celebration. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single
