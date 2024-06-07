Gotham FC Midfielder Sinead Farrelly Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that midfielder Sinead Farrelly has been placed on season-ending injury due to post-concussive syndrome that will require rehabilitation to resolve.

