Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant in order for Brillant to pursue a new opportunity. Utah Royals FC thanks Brillant for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

"I would like to thank Fred for everything he has done in his time with the Royals." URFC General Manager Kelly Cousins said. "While we will miss him, we as a club do not want to stand in someone's way to fulfill their aspirations. I would like to wish Fred all the best and success in his new role and for the future."

The former MLS defender joined Amy Rodriguez's coaching staff after spending the previous two years in D.C. where he was an assistant coach at the USL level with Loudon United FC and the MLS level with D.C. United. His tactical mind was identified by the Royals and his subsequent impact in implementing the staff's vision on the pitch is appreciated.

