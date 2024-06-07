Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways
June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant in order for Brillant to pursue a new opportunity. Utah Royals FC thanks Brillant for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
"I would like to thank Fred for everything he has done in his time with the Royals." URFC General Manager Kelly Cousins said. "While we will miss him, we as a club do not want to stand in someone's way to fulfill their aspirations. I would like to wish Fred all the best and success in his new role and for the future."
The former MLS defender joined Amy Rodriguez's coaching staff after spending the previous two years in D.C. where he was an assistant coach at the USL level with Loudon United FC and the MLS level with D.C. United. His tactical mind was identified by the Royals and his subsequent impact in implementing the staff's vision on the pitch is appreciated.
Utah Royals FC hosts Washington Spirit on Saturday June 8 with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in a Pride Night Celebration. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Preview of Courage at Portland Thorns - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit at America First Field - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways - Utah Royals FC
- Jimmy Coenraets and Sam Lismont Join Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Road Match against NJ/NY Gotham FC - Angel City FC
- NWSL Standout Sinead Farrelly Announces Retirement - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Midfielder Sinead Farrelly Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit's Ouleye Sarr and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Racing Louisville's DeMelo, Pickett Earn NWSL Team of the Month Recognition - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger and Jenna Nighswonger Named to Best XI of the Month, Presented by Prime - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Chicago Red Stars
- NWSL Announces May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - NWSL
- Chicago Red Stars Partner with Gallagher in Multi-Year Partnership - Chicago Red Stars
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Erin McKinney - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit at America First Field
- Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways
- Jimmy Coenraets and Sam Lismont Join Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff
- Newcomers Ana Tejada and Macey Fraser Make NWSL Debuts in 1-0 Loss to Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Signs Defender Kate Del Fava to Contract Extension Through 2026