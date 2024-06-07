Racing Louisville's DeMelo, Pickett Earn NWSL Team of the Month Recognition

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The National Women's Soccer League on Friday named Racing Louisville standouts Savannah DeMelo and Carson Pickett to the May Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime.

The team of the month is voted on by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Racing is one of five teams with two players earning recognition for May. DeMelo and Pickett join midfielder Taylor Flint among Louisville players picking up team of the month honors.

DeMelo, 26, scored two dramatic goals in May, blasting in a 25-yard free kick against the Washington Spirit and dribbling through multiple defenders to net an equalizer in the 13th minute of stoppage time at Kansas City. She won 16 fouls in three May matches, with 14 possession recoveries and progressive carries, 12 progressive passes and 10 shot-creating actions.

"She's been fantastic," Racing coach Bev Yanez said of DeMelo. "I've said it multiple times: I fully believe she is one of the best dribblers in the game, and her ability to do it at the speed she does it (and) her touch to eliminate players and continue to progress forward is something that's very special. She continues to showcase that every week and continues to feel more confident in what she offers and what she continues to offer this group."

At left back, the 30-year-old Pickett was outstanding in playing every minute of Racing's four games in May, totaling 39 progressive passes, 27 possession recoveries, 16 shot-creating actions and 12 key passes. She leads the NWSL in scoring chances created and key passes.

"She's continuing to be involved in the right moments, continues to showcase her ability in the attack," Yanez said. "Her service - her ability to be so deceptive in those services in the sense of, is it a service, or is she cutting in and driving? - is something that is very unique and very much so her strength, so I think she's showcasing a lot of her strengths early on and obviously very pleased with her."

Racing Louisville (2-2-6, 12 points) returns to action tonight, hosting the Houston Dash at 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.

