Washington Spirit and Mars, Incorporated Are Teaming up for Pitchside Pups on May 2

April 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and Mars - a global leader and maker of beloved snacking, food and pet brands including SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINALTM, PEDIGREE®, CESAR®, and IAMSTM, among others -, are teaming up on Friday, May 2 to present Pitchside Pups at Audi Field when the Spirit takes on Angel City FC at 8:00 pm. Always a fan-favorite, humans and their pups can enjoy dog-related experiences and activities including an adoption event, product sampling, and more.

We are thrilled to partner with Mars for this year's Pitchside Pups match, supporting their purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS said Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Spirit. Dogs are such an important part of many families, and we're excited to include them in this special match. We can't wait to see fans cheering and tails wagging at Audi Field.

The fun begins even before the match starts. Outside Audi Field, the Sandlot Bar will host a tailgate featuring entertainment by DJ Kidd Fresh, lawn games, and food options from local food trucks. Once inside, both fans and their dogs will enjoy enhanced entertainment and amenities, creating an unforgettable atmosphere from the moment the gates open until well after the final whistle. Before kickoff on Spirit Stage, attendees can look forward to a performance by DJ Fili and a special dog contest. During halftime, fans won't want to miss the frisbee dog performers, the Ready Go Dog Show.

On the concourse before the match fans can visit the Mars Pup Park for a meet-and-greet with adoptable dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, a non-profit and veterinarian-led animal rescue that operates one of the most inclusive pet adoption programs in the Washington, D.C. area.

Mars is proud to partner with the Washington Spirit and Wolf Trap Animal Rescue to welcome pet-parent fans and their dogs to this special match and encourage pet adoption in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS," said Alanna McDonald, Regional President, Mars Pet Nutrition North America - a division of Mars, Incorporated. The Pitchside Pups event is a great way for soccer lovers in Washington, D.C. - a Mars BETTER CITIES FOR PETS-certified city - to spend more time with their four-legged family members while cheering on their favorite team.

Fans can purchase tickets and register their pups for the match here. Dogs do not need their own ticket, but their owners must buy a ticket in the designated pet section and register their dogs in advance. No walk-up pets will be allowed to enter the match. Fans who have registered their dogs should enter through Gate B for check-in before getting to dog-friendly seats in sections 101-110. Dogs will not be permitted outside of these sections.

Later this season, Mars and its confectionery brands including M&M'S® and SNICKERS®, among others, will sponsor Washington Spirit's Fan Appreciation Night on October 5.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.