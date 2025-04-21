Gotham FC Wraps West Coast Swing at Portland Thorns

April 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Coming off the largest regular-season road win in team history, Gotham FC (2-1-2, 8 points) wraps up its West Coast swing against the Portland Thorns on Tuesday at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on MSG Networks and CBS Sports Network.

Gotham FC enters Tuesday's match on a two-game winning streak, having defeated both the North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC while scoring seven goals across the two contests. Forward Esther González accounted for four of those goals, including a pair in Friday's 4-0 win at Angel City in Los Angeles.

Portland (1-2-2, 5 points) returns home after a 1-0 loss to Seattle Reign FC in the first Cascadia rivalry match of the 2025 season. The Thorns have drawn in both of their previous home games.

Tuesday's match marks the 32nd all-time meeting between Gotham FC and the Portland Thorns across all NWSL competitions. Portland holds a slight edge in the series with 12 wins to Gotham's 11, along with eight draws. Despite the Thorns' overall advantage, Gotham has won the last four meetings between the two sides, including a 2-1 victory in last season's NWSL quarterfinals, and five of their last six matchups.

Gotham FC is one of five teams still undefeated on the road in the NWSL this season, with Washington and Gotham the only two clubs among them to have played three away matches. Coach Juan Carlos Amorós's side is unbeaten in its last 10 road games across all competitions, becoming only the third team in league history to reach double digits.

Last season at Providence Park, Gotham earned a 1-0 victory in the opening match of the 2024 campaign, with Esther González scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute to secure all three points.

Entering Week 6 of the NWSL regular season, Gotham FC is tied with Angel City FC for fourth place in the standings, while Portland sits in ninth, two points outside of a playoff position.

Gotham FC is looking to become the first team to win five consecutive games against the Portland Thorns and the first to win three straight away matches against Portland (both in all competitions).

Gotham is unbeaten in ten straight away matches in all competitions (W6 D4), the third-longest streak ever by an NWSL team (North Carolina -15 straight in 2017-19, Orlando - 12 straight in 2024).

Gotham FC has lost one of its last 17 away matches in all competitions dating back to the beginning of May (W10 D6).

Gotham FC is aiming to win three consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since October 2024, earning victories against Bay FC, Chicago and Orlando.

