By the Numbers: Washington Spirit - 1, Orlando Pride - 0

April 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

On Saturday night, Aubrey Kingsbury and the Washington Spirit handed the defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride its first loss of the 2025 season. Here's a look at the match by the numbers:

11 - Since the start of the 2024 regular season, the Spirit has won 11 road matches, most in the league.

603 - The Pride had not lost at home during the regular season in 603 days.

150 - Kingsbury has now appeared in 150 NWSL matches.

6 - With her goal in the 63rd minute, Gift Monday became the sixth Spirit player-and third under Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez-to score in her first start for the club.

40 - Kingsbury became just the fourth goalkeeper in NWSL to notch 40 regular season shutouts.

Shutout on the road.

19 - The Spirit has 19 wins and one draw when scoring first in its previous 20 matches.

3 - Players from three different continents have scored for the Spirit this season (Ashley Hatch - North America, Leicy Santos - South America, Gift Monday - Africa)

18 - Kingsbury has made 18 saves so far in the 2024 season, the most amongst NWSL goalkeepers.

35 - Defender Tara McKeown has played the full 90 minutes in the Spirit's last 35 games.

