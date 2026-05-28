Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics defeat the Seattle Storm 78-64

Shakira Austin: 18 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST Michaela Onyenwere: 14 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Kiki Iriafen: 13 PTS | 9 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.