Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026
Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Washington Mystics defeat the Seattle Storm 78-64
Shakira Austin: 18 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST Michaela Onyenwere: 14 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Kiki Iriafen: 13 PTS | 9 REB
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