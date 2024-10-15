Warriors Welcome in Chiefs for Tuesday Battle

Moose Jaw, Sask. - For the second straight home game, the Moose Jaw Warriors welcome in a U.S. Division foe to the Hangar.

The Warriors will be squaring off with Berkly Catton and the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday night in Downtown Moose Jaw.

"Spokane is a fast team, they like play a lot of offence and it will be a good challenge for us," Warriors forward Ethan Hughes said.

Catton has teamed up with Shea Van Olm so far this season to create a deadly top duo for the Chiefs. Van Olm currently leads the Western Hockey League in scoring with 17 points in nine games, while Catton, a first-round pick of the Seattle Kraken, has 10 points in seven games.

"It starts with their top line for sure, it's a big part of their offence and really with any top players, or top line, in this league, it's about being on top, between our goaltender and them in all three zones," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said.

"When we're doing that, we can slow things down a little bit and we need all five guys on the ice to do it."

Spokane has gone 2-1-0-0 so far on their East Division road trip, including a 4-3 win over Regina on Sunday.

The Warriors won their only meeting of the season with the Chiefs last season by a lopsided 12-3 score in Spokane.

O'Leary said he's expecting that to fire up the Chiefs for Tuesday night's meeting.

"All their players are another year older and sometimes the past experience there can add a little juice to your legs, so tonight will be a good game," he said.

Moose Jaw is coming off a split of their games last weekend. The Warriors doubled up the Everett Silvertips, 4-2, on Friday and then were shutout 2-0 in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Hughes said the Warriors will look to build off the hard fought win over Everett and learn from the loss to the Blades.

"We just couldn't get enough offence created in Saskatoon, but we'll learn from that and be fine tonight," he said.

The Warriors and Chiefs square off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Hangar. Tune into the game on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show on IKS Media Warriors Live at 6:40 p.m.

