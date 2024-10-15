Wheat Kings Call up Bhathal and Zacharias
October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
BRANDON MB - With injuries impacting the roster, a pair of moves have been made in advance of Wednesdays game against the Spokane Chiefs.
The Brandon Wheat Kings have recalled Prabh Bhathal from the Winnipeg Thrashers and Raiden Zacharias from the Melville Millionaires.
Bhathal is a second round 2024 WHL pick, who saw ice time in the 2024 WHL Pre-Season in 2 games, netting 1 goal and added 2 assists. He is expected to make his WHL regular season debut Wednesday night when the Wheat Kings host the Spokane Chiefs.
Zacharias is a former Regina Pat draft pick who was listed by the Wheat Kings this fall. An 18-year-old forward from Saskatoon, he has 9 points in 8 games with the Millionaires of the SJHL this season. Raiden is expected to make his Wheat Kings debut Wednesday night.
Ticket packages for Wednesdays matchup can be found online at BWKtickets.com.
