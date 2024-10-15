Warriors Goaltender Banini Named WHL Rookie of the Week

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Josh Banini has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending October 13, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Banini earned his first WHL victory in his first start for the Warriors in a monster performance against the Everett Silvertips, posting a .967 save percentage on Friday, October 11.

The 18-year-old was kept busy by the U.S. Division powerhouse as he was battered with 24 shots in the first period alone. Jesse Heslop would get the Silvertips on the board with a backdoor tap-in off of an expiring powerplay and add a late tally in the second period, but Banini held down the fort from there. The 6-foot, 191-pound Edmontonian turned aside a staggering 48 of 50 shots to preserve a 4-2 win for the reigning WHL champions and have fans at the Hangar chanting his name. The victory saw Banini earn first star of the night and snap Everett's six-game winning streak.

Moose Jaw selected Banini in the eighth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He made his WHL debut in a relief appearance against Brandon in September 2023.

Banini is coming off a spectacular 2023-24 season with the U18AAA Edmonton Jr. Oilers Blue of the AEHL. He put up a 14-8-2 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average, a league-leading .929 save percentage and two shutouts, clinching the U18AAA Top Goaltender award and making the First All-Star Team.

Moose Jaw (3-4-1-0) will host another U.S. Division threat when the Spokane Chiefs (7-2-0-0) roll into the Hangar on Tuesday, October 15.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.