Giants Captain Leslie Named WHL Player of the Week

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 14, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The Giants captain led his team with a goal, six assists and a +1 rating through four road games.

Leslie now has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in seven games, including one shorthanded goal and one game-winning-goal. His 11 points are tied for second on Vancouver and tied for fourth in defensive scoring in the WHL.

The 19-year-old began the week with a four-point outing against the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, October 8.

He broke the ice early with a powerplay blast that snuck through the five-hole of Minnesota Wild prospect Chase Wutzke. The Giants worked the man advantage again in the first period with Leslie wiring a cross-ice pass to Ty Halaburda to make it 2-0 for the visitors. With Vancouver up 3-1 in the middle frame, Leslie made a quick outlet pass to catch the Rebels on a line change and spring Aaron Obobaifo for another goal. Two minutes later, Leslie put another powerful shot on net that Jakob Oreskovic would tip home. Leslie's one-goal, three-assist performance saw him named first star as the G-men cruised to a 5-2 win. The game also marked Leslie's second four-point WHL game.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound blueliner helped spur a comeback for his squad as Vancouver continued its Central Division swing with a tussle against Lethbridge. With the Hurricanes leading 3-2 late in the third period, Leslie set up Obobaifo again to tie the game and force overtime. The Giants only needed one opportunity in the extra frame to snag the second point. Winnipeg Jets prospect Connor Levis won the faceoff back to Leslie, who fired the puck to top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Cameron Schmidt, who wheeled into the offensive zone to bury the overtime winner.

Leslie added another assist against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thanksgiving Monday, though it didn't count toward this week's WHL Awards.

The Lloydminster, Alta. product has amassed 39 goals and 90 assists for 129 points in 221 WHL games since being selected by the Giants with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He recently surpassed current Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak for fourth in all-time points by a Giants defenceman and sits 21 points behind Buffalo Sabres blueliner Bowen Byram for third.

Leslie also attended Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Camp and 2024 Training Camp, rejoining the Giants on September 23.

