Chiefs Continue Long Roadie with Tuesday Game against Moose Jaw
October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on the road Tuesday night. The Chiefs are looking to build on their 7-2-0-0 start to the season, as overage forward Shea Van Olm leads the league in scoring with eight goals and nine assists for 17 total points.
LOCATION: Moose Jaw Events Centre
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024
- Giants Captain Leslie Named WHL Player of the Week - Vancouver Giants
- Warriors Goaltender Banini Named WHL Rookie of the Week - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Netminder Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Strikes for Fifth Career Shutout and WHL Goaltender of the Week Honours - WHL
- Warriors Welcome in Chiefs for Tuesday Battle - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Chiefs Continue Long Roadie with Tuesday Game against Moose Jaw - Spokane Chiefs
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Warriors Call-Up 2024 Draft Pick Johnston - Moose Jaw Warriors
- October 15 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Continue Long Roadie with Tuesday Game against Moose Jaw
- Chiefs Back in Win Column After 4-3 Victory over Regina Sunday Afternoon
- Chiefs Bested 2-1 by Blades, Snap 5-Game Win Streak
- Chiefs Bested 2-1 by Blades, Snap 5-Game Win Streak
- Catton Returns Home as Chiefs Take on Saskatoon Friday Night