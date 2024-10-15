Chiefs Continue Long Roadie with Tuesday Game against Moose Jaw

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on the road Tuesday night. The Chiefs are looking to build on their 7-2-0-0 start to the season, as overage forward Shea Van Olm leads the league in scoring with eight goals and nine assists for 17 total points.

LOCATION: Moose Jaw Events Centre

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

