Rebels this Week

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







Moving On

It was a far less than ideal week for the Rebels as they dropped all three games they played.

Oct 8 - The Rebels suffered their first regulation loss of the season 5-2 to the Vancouver Giants at the Peavey Mart Centrium. The Giants scored three power play goals in the first period to build a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Cohen Poulin and Hunter Mayo scored for Red Deer. Chase Wutzke made 28 saves.

Oct 9 - The Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Rebels for the first time in four tries this season, 3-0 at Co-op Place. Medicine Hat scored once in period two and twice in period three, including a late empty netter. Chase Wutzke made 27 saves on the night.

Oct 12 - Another tough first period proved too much for the Rebels to overcome in a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Edmonton led 3-0 after period one. Hunter Mayo scored Red Deer's lone goal early in period three.

This Week

The Rebels visit the Calgary Hitmen tomorrow (Wednesday 16 th) for a 7 p.m. tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the second meeting of the season after the Rebels doubled Calgary 6-3 at the Peavey Mart Centrium on October 5.

Saturday night, the Rebels welcome the Saskatoon Blades to town for a 7 p.m. tussle at the Peavey Mart Centrium. It's the first of four meetings this season between the Eastern Conference rivals.

Sunday is a big day at the Peavey Mart Centrium as the Rebels welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 4 p.m. matinee. It's Kids Day with $5 off all youth tickets for this game (no code necessary, discount already applied at ticketsalberta.com). It is also the first Red Deer Advocate Postgame Skate of the season. Bring your skates and helmets to join the Rebels on the ice after the game. Those without skates are welcome down to the players bench to partake (no sticks or pucks will be permitted on the ice during post game skate).

Design a Rebels Jersey

There's still time to win a chance to see your child's jersey design on the ice! Entries are pouring in for the CHL Jersey Contest! Submit your Rebels jersey design by Oct 31. Full contest details and template from jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca.

WHL Cup

Once again this year the top prospects from across the Western Hockey League are converging on the Peavey Mart Centrium to battle at the WHL Cup. Teams representing the four western provinces - BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba - will hit the ice from October 23 - 27. The Rebels have two prospects taking part - Graeme Pickering (D, Manitoba) and Cash Arcand-Vandale (F, Saskatchewan). More details including a game schedule can be found at reddeerrebels.com.

Kubota Canada/CHL 'Community Hero' contest

Kubota Canada Ltd., in partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), has launched the 2024 Community Hero contest, encouraging Canadians across the country to nominate heroes in their communities who are making a difference in their local communities. Visit kubota.ca/communityhero for details.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.