Warriors Call-Up 2024 Draft Pick Johnston

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have made a roster move ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Spokane Chiefs.

The Warriors called up 2024 fifth round pick Maxon Johnston from the Moose Jaw Under-18 AAA Warriors.

The six-foot forward has three assists in six games during his first season with the U18 AAA Warriors.

Johnston will make his Western Hockey League debut on Tuesday night at the Hangar against Spokane.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.