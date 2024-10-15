October 15 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes complete a four-game homestand on Friday at 7:00pm as they welcome the Prince George Cougars at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/4ePl7Q0.

Superstore Jersey Design Contest: Children under the age of 16 are encouraged to enter the Superstore Jersey Design Contest. Entry is open until October 31st. For more information, and to download the template, go to https://jerseydesigncontest.chl.ca/.

Kubota Community Hero: The Community Hero Program is back and stronger than ever! In partnership with Kubota, we're on the hunt for three extraordinary individuals who are transforming lives and making a real impact in Canadian communities. Now is the time - until November 3rd - honour those who light up our communities with kindness. Nominate the change-makers today by visiting www.kubota.ca/communityhero.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Individual Game Tickets: Individual tickets for the 2024-2025 regular season are available for $25.00 for an adult and $15.00 for youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403- 329-7328 (SEAT) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, October 11th - vs. Vancouver Giants (4-3 OT Loss): The Hurricanes suffered their first home-ice defeat on Friday falling 4-3 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan Wormald, Leo Braillard and Kooper Gizowski scored in the defeat while Brady Smith made 27-saves. It marked the first of 11 games against Western Conference opponents this season for the Hurricanes.

Saturday, October 12th - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (5-3 Win): Lethbridge improved to 5-1-1-0 on the season and 4-0-1-0 at home with a 5-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday. Logan Wormald scored twice while Cameron Norrie, Kooper Gizowski and Logan McCutcheon added the others. Koen Cleaver made 31-saves to improved to 2-0-0-0 this season.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, October 18th - vs. Prince George Cougars (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will complete a four-game homestand on Friday when they welcome the BC Division leading Prince George Cougars at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the only meeting of the season between the 'Canes and Cougars and Prince George's first visit to Lethbridge since January 13th, 2023.

Saturday, October 19th - at Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): Lethbridge will visit the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome at 6:00pm on Saturday. It will mark the second of eight meetings on the season between the two Central Division rivals. The Hurricanes lone regulation loss this season came at the 'Dome back on September 29th with a 3-1 defeat.

