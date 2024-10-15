Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Strikes for Fifth Career Shutout and WHL Goaltender of the Week Honours

October 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 6, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The Giants captain led his team with a goal, five assists and a +1 rating through three road games.

Leslie broke the ice against the Red Deer Rebels on October 8 with a powerplay blast that snuck through the five-hole of Minnesota Wild prospect Chase Wutzke. The Giants worked the man advantage again in the first period with Leslie wiring a cross-ice pass to Ty Halaburda to make it 2-0 for the visitors. With Vancouver up 3-1 in the middle frame, Leslie made a quick outlet pass to catch the Rebels on a line change and spring Aaron Obobaifo for another goal. Two minutes later, Leslie put another powerful shot on net that Jakob Oreskovic would tip home. Leslie's one-goal, three-assist performance saw him named first star as the G-men cruised to a 5-2 win. The match also marks Leslie's second four-point WHL game.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound blueliner helped spur a comeback for his squad as Vancouver continued its Central Division swing with a tussle against Lethbridge. With the Hurricanes leading 3-2 late in the third period, Leslie set up Obobaifo again to tie the game and force overtime. The Giants only needed one opportunity in the extra frame to snag the second point. Winnipeg Jets prospect Connor Levis won the faceoff draw back to Leslie, who fired the puck to top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Cameron Schmidt, who wheeled into the offensive zone to bury the overtime winner.

He's since added another assist against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thanksgiving Monday, though it didn't count toward this week's WHL Awards.

Leslie has netted three goals (including one game-winner and a shorthanded tally) and eight assists for 11 points in seven matches this season. The 19-year-old is tied for second in points on the Giants and third in points among all WHL blueliners.

The Lloydminster, Alta. product has amassed 39 goals and 90 assists for 129 points in 221 WHL games since being selected by the Giants with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He recently surpassed current Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak for fourth in all-time points by a Giants defenceman and sits 21 points behind Buffalo Sabres blueliner Bowen Byram for third.

Leslie also attended Vegas Golden Knights Rookie Camp and 2024 Training Camp, rejoining the Giants on September 23.

Vancouver (5-4-0-0) returns home to face the Prince Albert Raiders (1-5-2-0) on October 19 at the Langley Events Centre.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

TIGERS NETMINDER MENEGHIN NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 13, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect picked up his first two wins as a member of the Tigers, posting a .50 goals-against average, a .978 save percentage and a shutout.

Meneghin got the nod for the October 9 start against the Red Deer Rebels, who had Medicine Hat's number through three prior meetings this season. However, there was no solving Meneghin this time around. The 20-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced- including four Red Deer powerplay opportunities- for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 decision. Meneghin was also named first star of the game for his efforts.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound veteran was called on again for a match against the hard-hitting Brandon Wheat Kings two nights later. Meneghin remained sharp, stopping Marcus Nguyen on a partial breakaway and denying top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Roger McQueen on the second effort while his teammates filled the net at the other end of the ice. Brady Turko would snap Meneghin's bid for consecutive shutouts with less than three minutes remaining in the game, but the Tigers would still snag a 6-1 victory. Meneghin would be named first star for a second-straight match.

The Tigers acquired the veteran puckstopper in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 5. Meneghin has posted a 2-1-0-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and one shutout since joining Medicine Hat.

The 2024 WHL Goaltender of the Year nominee and two-time WHL All-Star was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes and has long been a dependable force between the pipes. He holds a career record of 48-34-7-2 with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and five shutouts, highlighted by a Central Division Goaltender of the Year award in the 2023-24 season.

Meneghin, from South Surrey, B.C., was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (4-4-0-0) takes on the big cats from the Western Conference when the Prince George Cougars (5-3-2-1) roll into Co-op Place on Wednesday, October 16.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

WARRIORS GOALTENDER BANINI NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Josh Banini has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending October 13, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Banini earned his first WHL victory in his first start for the Warriors in a monster performance against the Everett Silvertips, posting a .967 save percentage on Friday, October 11.

The 18-year-old was kept busy by the U.S. Division powerhouse as he was battered with 24 shots in the first period alone. Jesse Heslop would get the Silvertips on the board with a backdoor tap-in off of an expiring powerplay and add a late tally in the second period, but Banini held down the fort from there. The 6-foot, 191-pound Edmontonian turned aside a staggering 48 of 50 shots to preserve a 4-2 win for the reigning WHL champions and have fans at the Hangar chanting his name. The victory saw Banini earn first star of the night and snap Everett's six-game winning streak.

Moose Jaw selected Banini in the eighth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He made his WHL debut in a relief appearance against Brandon in September 2023.

Banini is coming off a spectacular 2023-24 season with the U18AAA Edmonton Jr. Oilers Blue of the AEHL. He put up a 14-8-2 record to go along with a 2.46 goals-against average, a league-leading .929 save percentage and two shutouts, clinching the U18AAA Top Goaltender award and making the First All-Star Team.

Moose Jaw (3-4-1-0) will host another U.S. Division threat when the Spokane Chiefs (7-2-0-0) roll into the Hangar on Tuesday, October 15.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.