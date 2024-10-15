Tigers Netminder Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 13, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect picked up his first two wins as a member of the Tigers, posting a .50 goals-against average, a .978 save percentage and a shutout.

Meneghin got the nod for the October 9 start against the Red Deer Rebels, who had Medicine Hat's number through three prior meetings this season. However, there was no solving Meneghin this time around. The 20-year-old stopped all 24 shots he faced- including four Red Deer powerplay opportunities- for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 decision. Meneghin was also named first star of the game for his efforts.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound veteran was called on again for a match against the hard-hitting Brandon Wheat Kings two nights later. Meneghin remained sharp, stopping Marcus Nguyen on a partial breakaway and denying top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Roger McQueen on the second effort while his teammates filled the net at the other end of the ice. Brady Turko would snap Meneghin's bid for consecutive shutouts with less than three minutes remaining in the game, but the Tigers would still snag a 6-1 victory. Meneghin would be named first star for a second-straight match.

The Tigers acquired the veteran puckstopper in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 5. Meneghin has posted a 2-1-0-0 record, a 1.68 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and one shutout since joining Medicine Hat.

The 2024 WHL Goaltender of the Year nominee and two-time WHL All-Star was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes and has long been a dependable force between the pipes. He holds a career record of 48-34-7-2 with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and five shutouts, highlighted by a Central Division Goaltender of the Year award in the 2023-24 season.

Meneghin, from South Surrey, B.C., was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (4-4-0-0) takes on the big cats from the Western Conference when the Prince George Cougars (5-3-2-1) roll into Co-op Place on Wednesday, October 16.

