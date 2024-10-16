Warriors Stumble against Chiefs on Tuesday Night

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - On a night of firsts for the Moose Jaw Warriors, the Spokane Chiefs spoiled the party at the Hangar.

Despite first career Western Hockey League goals from Riley Thorpe and Landen McFadden, the Warriors dropped a 7-4 game to the Chiefs on Tuesday night.

"We had a lot of young guys in the lineup tonight, so good to see what they're all about and how they handle the pace and for [McFadden] and [Thorpe] to get their first ones was beneficial for them and their confidence," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said.

The Warriors gave up two early goals to Spokane and struggled to battle their way back, but cut the lead down to one twice. Three late goals in the second gave the Chiefs the breathing room they needed.

Thorpe scored his first WHL goal in the first period and McFadden added his in the third.

McFadden said it was nice to get on the board in early in his rookie season.

"I saw the shot, took the opportunity and it went in, obviously it feels good to get it off the shoulder," the 17-year-old forward said.

The Chiefs struck for two goals in the first 4:40 of the game as Hayden Paupanekis and Smyth Rebman gave them an early lead.

Thorpe banged home his first of his career with 3:48 to go in the first period to get the Warriors on the board and make it a 2-1 game after one.

The Chiefs responded early in the second when Berkly Catton scored only 3:38 into the frame to put them back up by two.

Only 13 seconds later, Owen Berge answered for the Warriors as he scored his third of the season to make it a one-goal game once again.

It was short-lived as Mathis Preston restored the two-goal lead less than two minutes later.

Rebman and Shea Van Olm would score 1:24 apart in the second period to put the Chiefs in front 6-2 heading into the third period.

Preston's second of the night came only 1:13 into the third to give Spokane even more breathing room, but the Warriors weren't done.

McFadden lifted home the first of his career with 6:30 gone in the third to give Moose Jaw some life.

Just 26 seconds later, Lynden Lakovic sniped his fifth of the season to cut the lead back down to three, but that was close as the Warriors could get.

Pereverzoff said he liked that the team kept fighting right until the end despite falling behind in the third.

"If we look back at any part of this game, the third period is something we can take some positives from," he said. "In the first 40, races and battles, we were a little bit late to, our effort and compete wasn't there."

Dimitri Fortin got the start for the Warriors, allowing six goals on 27 shots through two periods before Jackson Unger came in for the third period and stopped 12-of-13 shots.

The Warriors were outshot, 40-31, overall in the game, while both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Moose Jaw will back in action coming up on Friday when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers for Military Appreciation Night at the Hangar.

