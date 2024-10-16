Blades Edge Pats 4-3 in Overtime

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats gathered a point on the road on Tuesday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre.

The Pats had a 3-2 lead up until the final 33 seconds of the game where Tyler Parr kept his stick underneath the crossbar, and wacked the puck out of mid-air and into the net to tie the game, and force overtime. After Tyson Buczkowski was stopped at the goal mouth in the extra-frame, the Blades went in on a two-on-one. David Lewandowski fed Brandon Lisowsky in front, and he put the game away.

The Pats were able to overcome a one-goal deficit early on. Cole Temple tied the game at two in the second with a great individual effort, deking to the net, and lifting a backhander top corner. Then, Dayton Deschamps scored his first WHL goal, which gave the Pats the 3-2 lead in the third. Zach Moore also scored for a third straight game and Buczkowski stayed hot, extending his point-streak to three straight games with an assist.

Kelton Pyne was saddled with the loss, allowing four goals on 29 shots. Logan Cunningham picked up his first win in Blades colours, stopping 23 of 26. The Blades improve to 7-1-1 on the season, winning their third straight game. The Pats fall to 4-4-1, falling in extra-time for the first time this season.

FINAL SCORE: Blades 4, Blades 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 6:18 - Zach Moore (3), assisted by Corbin Vaughan // Corbin Vaughan sent a pass from the left wing boards to the front of the net to Moore who got open and tipped it past Logan Cunningham to make it 1-0 Pats.

1-1 Blades at 8:51 - Rowan Calvert (7), assisted by Tanner Molendyk & Ben Riche (PP) // Molendyk's wrist shot from the point was deflected by Calvert and through Kelton Pyne's legs to tie the contest up at 1-1.

2-1 Blades at 13:06 - Ben Riche (6), unassisted // As Riche exited the penalty box, he intercepted a pass from a Pats defender, skated in, and ripped a shot top shelf stick-side past a partially screened Pyne to give the Blades the lead.

Second Period

2-2 Pats at 12:29 - Cole Temple (2), assisted by Tyson Buczkowski & John Babcock // Temple blew past a Blades defender, got in alone, and tucked a nifty backhander past Cunnungham to even things up at 2-2.

Third Period

3-2 Pats at 11:18 - Dayton Deschamps (1), assisted by Tye Spencer // A centering pass from Spencer bounced off Cunningham to Deschamps at the right circle and he lifted it past the Blades goalkeeper's glove to give the Pats the lead.

3-3 Blades at 19:26 - Tyler Parr (2), assisted by Grayden Siepmann & Tanner Molendyk // A Blades shot bounced around and Parr was able to knock the puck out of mid-air and past Pyne to tie the game late.

Overtime

4-3 Blades at 3:27 - Brandon Lisowsky (1), assisted by David Lewandowski & Ben Saunderson // The Blades broke in on a two-on-one with Lewandowski finding Lisowsky in front and he beat Pyne high to give the Blades the win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 8-10-6-2-26 | Saskatoon - 9-10-8-2-29

PP : Regina - 0/4 | Saskatoon - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (25 saves / 29 shots)

Saskatoon: Logan Cunningham (23 saves / 26 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Brandon Lisowsky - Blades

Second: Ben Riche - Blades

Third: Dayton Deschamps - Pats

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back home for a Saturday night battle with the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 19.

