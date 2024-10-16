Celebrate Hispanic Heritage & Latin X Night with the Winterhawks on October 17

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Join the Portland Winterhawks for a night of vibrant culture and community as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage & Latin X Night on Thursday, October 17, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. In partnership with Centro Cultural, this special event will honor the rich heritage of the Hispanic community through music, dance, and participation from local organizations.

Event Highlights:

Join the Portland Winterhawks for a vibrant celebration as we partner with Centro Cultural for Hispanic Heritage & Latin X Night on Thursday, October 17, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum! This special event will honor the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic community through music, dance, and participation from local organizations.

Event Highlights:

The night will begin at 6:00 PM with a pre-game parade featuring a lineup of community groups that embody Hispanic heritage. The parade will take place around the concourse and showcase these groups' spirit and contributions. We are proud to collaborate with the following organizations:

Hillsboro Hops

Centro Cultural (Official Community Partner)

El Centro Milagro

OregonJalisco4kids

Oregon Latino Health Coalition

Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Fans will be treated to a cultural showcase featuring traditional music and dance performances, including:

A performance of the National Anthem by a Mariachi Band from Woodburn High School.

An on-ice performance from the Mariachi Band, bringing the vibrant sounds of Hispanic music to the Winterhawks' game.

At both intermissions, a stunning performance from Ballet Papalotl, a traditional dance group known for their colorful costumes and intricate choreography.

Throughout the evening, Guillermo Motta, a multi-media journalist from KATU/KUNP, will serve as the in-game co-host, guiding fans through the cultural celebration and keeping the energy high.

Game Details:

Date: Thursday, October 17

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM

Location: Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Opponent: Everett Silvertips

This is a night you won't want to miss! Celebrate Hispanic heritage with the Winterhawks and enjoy an unforgettable evening of hockey, culture, and community.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.