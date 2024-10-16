Lipinski Returned to Giants by AHL's Wranglers

Ladner, B.C. - The Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League announced today that forward Jaden Lipinski has been assigned to the Vancouver Giants.

Lipinski, 20, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, 112th overall.

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 210 lb. forward co-led the Giants in scoring with 66 points (24G-42A). In 201 career games, he has recorded 51 goals and 83 assists for 134 points.

Last month, Lipinski participated in the Young Stars Classic for the Flames in Penticton, before attending Flames training camp. He was assigned to the Wranglers on September 28 and played in their first two regular season games - both against the Abbotsford Canucks - on October 11 and October 13.

The Giants now have four 20-year-olds on their roster: Lipinski, Kyren Gronick, Connor Levis and Tyson Zimmer. As per WHL rules, the Giants have 14 days to determine the three 20-year-olds that will be kept moving forward. Don't forget to grab your Giants FLEX PACKS ! Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

