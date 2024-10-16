Lipinski Returned to Giants by AHL's Wranglers
October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Ladner, B.C. - The Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League announced today that forward Jaden Lipinski has been assigned to the Vancouver Giants.
Lipinski, 20, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, 112th overall.
Last year, the 6-foot-4, 210 lb. forward co-led the Giants in scoring with 66 points (24G-42A). In 201 career games, he has recorded 51 goals and 83 assists for 134 points.
Last month, Lipinski participated in the Young Stars Classic for the Flames in Penticton, before attending Flames training camp. He was assigned to the Wranglers on September 28 and played in their first two regular season games - both against the Abbotsford Canucks - on October 11 and October 13.
The Giants now have four 20-year-olds on their roster: Lipinski, Kyren Gronick, Connor Levis and Tyson Zimmer. As per WHL rules, the Giants have 14 days to determine the three 20-year-olds that will be kept moving forward. Don't forget to grab your Giants FLEX PACKS ! Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Giants forward Jaden Lipinski
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Jaden Lipinski
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Jaden Lipinski
(Rob Wilton)
|
Vancouver Giants forward Jaden Lipinski
(Rob Wilton)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024
- Lipinski Returned to Giants by AHL's Wranglers - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Trade Zahara to Wenatchee - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars at Tigers - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Preview: Game 9 vs Prince George - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage & Latin X Night with the Winterhawks on October 17 - Portland Winterhawks
- Blades Edge Pats 4-3 in Overtime - Regina Pats
- Warriors Stumble against Chiefs on Tuesday Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Snap Losing Streak with 5-2 Win in Kamloops - Prince Albert Raiders
- Mathis Preston Leads Balanced Attack as Chiefs Put up a Touchdown on the Warriors - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.