Game Preview: Cougars at Tigers

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







MEDICINE HAT, AB - Tonight, in Medicine Hat, the Prince George Cougars continue their Alberta road swing as they take on the Medicine Hat Tigers at 6:00 pm PDT. The Cats are coming off a 5-0 setback on Monday afternoon against the Calgary Hitmen and will aim to get back in the win column this evening.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Prince George Cougars began their road swing with a 5-0 setback against the Calgary Hitmen, on Thanksgiving Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Cooper Michaluk was busy in the Cougar crease, making 31 saves. Matteo Danis led all Cougars in shots on goal with six.

THREE THREE THREE: In the latest edition of the CHL Top 10 Power Rankings, the Cats come in at #3 for the second consecutive week. Last week, they welcomed back Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer (3G-3A in 4 GP this season) to their lineup. Ziemmer came in and had an immediate impact, registering points in three of four games last week. Meanwhile, in their lone victory of the week, Prince George got a hat-trick from Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt (4G-7A in 7 GP this season), who registered his fourth multi-point game of the season. Meanwhile, 20-year-old forward Borya Valis continues to lead the team with 15 points (4G-11A) through nine games this season. Valis' 15 points place him among the top-five scorers in the WHL so far through 2024-25.

KOEHN ZIEMMER RETURNS: Forward Koehn Ziemmer has returned to the Prince George Cougars' roster. Ziemmer, who turns 20 in December, was re-assigned by the LA Kings organization on Monday, October 7th. Ziemmer was sidelined for most of the regular season but returned for the 2024 playoff run. Last season, Ziemmer posted 31 points (11-20-31), in 21 games played before his injury. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Ziemmer is entering his fifth season in the WHL, playing in 187 games while compiling 195 points (94-101-195). Ziemmer's 94 goals as a Cougar currently rank fifth all-time in Prince George Cougars history.

CANADIAN CARELS: Cougars rookie defenceman Carson Carels has been selected to represent Team Canada Red at the upcoming U17 World Challenge in Sarnia, ON from November 3-9. This will be the first time the Cypress River, MB product will don the maple leaf. Team Canada Red's quest for a gold medal begins on November 3rd when they battle Team Finland.

HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN

WHERE: Co-Op Place - Medicine Hat, AB

WHEN: Wednesday, October 16th @ 6:00 pm PDT

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

