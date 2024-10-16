Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Brandon, MB - The Spokane Chiefs look to build off a strong showing Tuesday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors as they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings on the road Wednesday. So far, the Chiefs are 3-1-0-0 on their long road trip through the Eastern Conference and 8-2-0-0 on the year - their best 10-game start since the 2013-14 season.

LOCATION: Westoba Place

TIME: 5:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

