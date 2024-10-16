Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon
October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Brandon, MB - The Spokane Chiefs look to build off a strong showing Tuesday night against the Moose Jaw Warriors as they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings on the road Wednesday. So far, the Chiefs are 3-1-0-0 on their long road trip through the Eastern Conference and 8-2-0-0 on the year - their best 10-game start since the 2013-14 season.
LOCATION: Westoba Place
TIME: 5:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024
- Lipinski Returned to Giants by AHL's Wranglers - Vancouver Giants
- Tigers Trade Zahara to Wenatchee - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Cougars at Tigers - Prince George Cougars
- Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Preview: Game 9 vs Prince George - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage & Latin X Night with the Winterhawks on October 17 - Portland Winterhawks
- Blades Edge Pats 4-3 in Overtime - Regina Pats
- Warriors Stumble against Chiefs on Tuesday Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Raiders Snap Losing Streak with 5-2 Win in Kamloops - Prince Albert Raiders
- Mathis Preston Leads Balanced Attack as Chiefs Put up a Touchdown on the Warriors - Spokane Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon
- Mathis Preston Leads Balanced Attack as Chiefs Put up a Touchdown on the Warriors
- Chiefs Continue Long Roadie with Tuesday Game against Moose Jaw
- Chiefs Back in Win Column After 4-3 Victory over Regina Sunday Afternoon
- Chiefs Bested 2-1 by Blades, Snap 5-Game Win Streak