Game Day Preview: Game 9 vs Prince George

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Cougars: Tonight's matchup is the only meeting between the Tigers and Cougars this season. Last season, the Cougars defeated the Tigers 7-5 in Prince George. Cayden Lindstrom (2G), Gavin McKenna (2A) and Tomas Mrsic (2A) lead the way for the Tigers with two points.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Prince George 7 (Oct 22, 2023)

2024-25 Standings:

4-4-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 6th

Home - 4-2-0-0

Away - 0-2-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (5)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (11)

Points - Gavin McKenna (13)

PIMs - Nate Corbet / Oasiz Wiesblatt (21)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+5)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.922)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.04)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 9 - 29 - 31.0%

Penalty Kill: 30 - 36 - 83.3%

Recent Milestones: Mathew Ward, Josh Van Mulligen and Jonas Woo recently hit major milestones in games played. Ward reached the 200 games played plateau on September 21st and Van Mulligen and Woo hit the 150 game mark on September 27th and October 5th, respectively. Ryder Ritchie and Woo also hit major point milestones recently. Ritchie picked up an assist for his 100th career WHL point on October 9th and Woo recorded his 50th career assist on October 11th.

Upcoming Milestones: Hunter St. Martin's next game will be his 150th game played in a Tigers jersey. Marcus Pacheco is also quickly approaching a point milestone. He is only one point away from 50 on his career.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently called up forwards Brayden Ryan-MacKay and Avery Watson from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 27 players on the roster - 4 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 5 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

6-3 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

6-3 Loss - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

3-0 Win - Vs Red Deer Rebels

6-1 Win - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants

Next Five Games:

Wednesday, October 16 - Vs Prince George Cougars

Friday, October 18 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, October 23 - Vs Calgary Hitmen

Friday, October 25 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 26 - Vs Regina Pats

