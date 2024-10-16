Tigers Trade Zahara to Wenatchee

Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have traded Zach Zahara to Wenatchee Wild in exchange for an 8th round pick in 2025 and a 4th round pick in 2027.

Zahara was originally drafted by the Tigers in the 8th round of the 2020 WHL Draft. He played 33 games for the Orange and Black, accumulating a record of 16-7-3-2.

"We really appreciate the time Zach has spent with the Medicine Hat Tigers. He has been a true professional," said General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins. "Our situation changed when we brought in Meneghin. As a result we had too many goalies and needed to make a move. We wish Zach all the best and thank him for his time in Medicine Hat."

