Chiefs Make Rare Trip to Brandon, Fall 6-3 to Wheat Kings

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Brandon, MB - Spokane rolled into Brandon on Wednesday night for their fifth game of the past eight days as part of their road trip.

The Chiefs felt the tired legs in the first period, quickly falling behind 3-0 to the Wheat Kings with goals scored by Michels, Baumuller, and Nguyen.

Spokane would wake up in the second, scoring just 21 seconds into the period. Catton stole the puck and passed it across the goal face before Ekström chipped it in with the backhand.

Chase Harrington was next to score, taking advantage of an incredible backwards assist from Catton. It was Harrington's first of the season.

Less than a minute later, it was the same connection striking again to make it 3-3. Harrington ripped the puck top corner from the right dot after Catton found him in space.

Brandon grabbed the lead back for the Wheat Kings with a minute to play in the second period, with another goal from Michels.

The Wheat Kings would score again just into the third period on the power play with a goal from Nolan Flamand.

Marcus Nguyen scored his second of the game at 13:51 to make it a 6-3 game.

Spokane finishes up the road trip on Friday night in Swift Current against the Broncos. The Chiefs will return to the Spokane Arena on October 25th for The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night and on the 26th for the One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.