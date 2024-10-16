Mathis Preston Leads Balanced Attack as Chiefs Put up a Touchdown on the Warriors

October 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Spokane Chiefs continued their long road trip on Tuesday night in Moose Jaw, the first of two games in two nights.

Spokane was first on the board just 2:23 into this one with Cohen Harris combining with Hayden Paupanekis for his third score of the season.

Mathis Preston was also credited with an assist for his first point of the night.

Smyth Rebman continued his strong play since joining the Chiefs earlier this season in a trade, scoring his fourth of the season just a few minutes later. Saige Weinstein fired an attempt on net with Rebman pouncing on the rebound to send it home for a 2-0 lead.

Moose Jaw would get on the board later in the first with Riley Thorpe's first of the season.

In the second period Berkly Catton took control of the loose puck near the boards and carried towards the center of the zone before scoring his third of the season.

Moose Jaw would answer just seconds later to make it a 3-2 game courtesy of Owen Berge.

Rookie Mathis Preston found the net next with a fierce blast after stealing the puck from the defense. The unassisted goal was his 6th of the young season already.

Smyth Rebman doubled his tally for the game with another goal off a rebound, this time with the assist going to Will McIsaac. For Rebman it was his fourth as a Chief and second double of the season.

Chiefs' leading scorer Shea Van Olm made it six after taking a turnover the length of the ice and firing into the top shelf.

That made it three goals in the past two games for the 20-year-old and sent the teams to intermission with Spokane leading 6-2.

Mathis Preston found the net for a second time just minutes into the third period after a wraparound attempt from Hayden Paupanekis was deflected straight to him.

Moose Jaw would answer with a pair of quick goals from Landen McFadden and Lynden Lakovic, making it a 7-4 game in favor of Spokane.

The game would ease to a close with no additional goals scored. Spokane ties a season-high with seven scores and led the shot tally 40-31. Rookie goaltender Carter Esler made 27 saves and the Chiefs were a perfect 3/3 on the penalty kill.

It was a balanced attack for Spokane with five different goal-scorers and nine skaters recording at least a point. Mathis Preston led the way with three points (2G, 1A, +2) while Smyth Rebman (2G) and Hayden Paupanekis (1G, 1A, +2) each came away with two points.

Up next Spokane will face Brandon tomorrow night for the fifth game of the Eastern Swing road trip.

The Chiefs will return to the Spokane Arena on October 25th for The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night and on the 26th for the One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.