Warriors Square off with Tigers at the Hangar on Friday

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, Sask. - Coming off a tough loss on Tuesday night, the Moose Jaw Warriors return to the ice at the Hangar looking for a bounce back.

The Warriors dropped a 7-4 game to Spokane on Tuesday and came away feeling there was more in the tank following the loss.

"We just need to regroup, obviously it was a tough one [on Tuesday], boys got away from our game a little bit there, but if we bring our game back, we'll be ready to go," Warriors forward Landen McFadden said.

"We got to win our races, we've got to win battles, we've got to get pucks deep, make their d-men think and score some goals."

The Warriors will host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday in downtown Moose Jaw and the match-up will feature two teams looking to rebound after tough losses.

The Tigers are coming off an 8-1 loss at home to Prince George on Wednesday. Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said he expects to see two hungry teams.

"I know for our group, we're looking forward to taking a step here, just making sure we're doing what's in our control and that's our effort, our compete and races-and-battles, if we start there, we give ourselves a chance," he said.

With the injury bug still affecting the Warriors, the team will continue to lean on some younger players in bigger roles.

McFadden scored his first WHL goal on Tuesday against Spokane and he said he's feeling more comfortable a month into his rookie season.

"If you get a look, you've got show them what you're made of, obviously it's tough coming in as a rookie in this league, you've got to dip your feet in a little bit, but I feel I've settled in well and will try to take off from here," he said.

Moose Jaw won the only meeting against Medicine Hat this season, scoring a 6-3 win at Co-op Place earlier this month.

O'Leary said while the Tigers have had an up-and-down start, they can strike at any moment.

"They have a lot of speed, a lot of transition and five guys involved in their offence, they're a hard team to play against if you don't skate, so we're looking to match their pace of play," he said.

The Warriors and Tigers meet at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. It's Military Appreciation Night as the Warriors will honour local military members for their service.

Tickets are still available for the game.

