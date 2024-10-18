Ray Ferraro Inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Portland Winterhawks are thrilled to congratulate Ray Ferraro on his induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class. Ferraro's illustrious career both on the ice and in broadcasting is a testament to his dedication, skill, and passion for the game.

A native of Trail, British Columbia, Ferraro had an incredible 18-season NHL career, playing 1,258 games for six teams from 1984 to 2002. Known for his scoring touch, Ferraro notched 408 goals and 490 assists for a total of 898 points. Drafted 88th overall by the Hartford Whalers in the 1982 NHL Draft, he became a two-time 40-goal scorer in the NHL.

Ferrao's hockey journey began when he played a pivotal role in the Winterhawks' 1982-83 Memorial Cup-winning team. During his time in Portland, Ferraro played 50 games, racking up 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points. His contributions helped lead the Winterhawks to their first-ever Memorial Cup championship, solidifying his legacy within the Portland organization. He completed his WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings, where he continued to light the lamp.

Beyond his playing days, Ferraro has become a prominent voice in the world of hockey broadcasting. He's worked for NHL broadcasts on major networks including ESPN, Sportsnet, and TSN.

As Ray Ferraro is honored by his home province, the Portland Winterhawks are proud to have been a part of his journey and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors. Congratulations, Ray! -

