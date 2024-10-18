Broncos Host Chiefs in Second Straight US Division Match-Up

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (4-5-0-0) will put their skill to the test in another match-up against the US Division as they host the Spokane Chiefs (8-2-0-0) Friday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 6-3 loss at home to the Everett Silvertips last Saturday and have dropped their last two games and find themselves tied for 6th in the Eastern Conference Standings heading into action this weekend. While the Chiefs are wrapping up their East Division road-trip where they've gone 3-2 in five games, their most recent tilt was in Brandon, falling 6-3 on Wednesday at Westoba Place. Spokane currently holds the top spot in the Western Conference.

Tonight's match-up will will showcase a battle between two members of the Seattle Kraken's prospect pool as Broncos Captain Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) will face Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton where both captains were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas this past summer.

This is the first & only meeting between the Chiefs and Broncos, Swift Current won at home in the 2023-24 season 8-4 over the Chiefs, Clarke Caswell had a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Broncos. While Seattle Kraken Prospect Berkly Catton had a two point night. Swift Current at home is 6-9-0-2 all-time against the Chiefs since the 1996-97 season. While all-time against Spokane, the Broncos are 10-18-0-2 (two ties).

Tonight is Fireball Friday at InnovationPlex where it's $5 Fireball shots all night, while there will be Happy Hour Specials at the concession from 6-7 PM.

If you can't make it, the game will be live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and Puck set for 7 PM.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

