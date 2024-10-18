Game Day Preview: Game 10 at Moose Jaw
October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Warriors: Tonight's matchup is the second of four meetings between the Tigers and Warriors this season. The Warriors won the previous meeting in Medicine Hat 6-3. Gavin McKenna (3A) led the way for the Tigers with three points.
2024-25 Season Series:
Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5, 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
4-5-0-0
Central Div. - 3rd
Eastern Con. - 6th
Home - 4-3-0-0
Away - 0-2-0-0
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Hunter St. Martin (5)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (11)
Points - Gavin McKenna (13)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (30)
Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (+4)
Wins - Harrison Meneghin (2)
Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.890)
GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.95)
Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 9 - 36 - 25.0%
Penalty Kill: 34 - 43 - 79.1%
Recent Milestones: Hunter St. Martin recently hit a milestone for games played. He suited up in his 150th game on October 16th.
Upcoming Milestones: Marcus Pacheco is quickly approaching a point milestone. He is only one point away from 50 on his career. Harrison Meneghin is also coming up on a major win milestone. He's only two wins away from 50 for his career.
Recent Transactions: The Tigers acquired an 8th round pick in 2025 and a 4th round pick in 2027 in exchange for goaltender Zach Zahara. The Tigers also recently called up forwards Brayden Ryan-MacKay and Avery Watson and defencemen Koray Bozkaya and Riley Steen from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 28 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 10 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 10 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 5 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 7 - 16-year-old.
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)
Previous Games
6-3 Loss - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
3-0 Win - Vs Red Deer Rebels
6-1 Win - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings
5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants
8-1 Loss - Vs Prince George Cougars
Next Five Games:
Friday, October 18 - @ Moose Jaw Warriors
Wednesday, October 23 - Vs Calgary Hitmen
Friday, October 25 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, October 26 - Vs Regina Pats
Wednesday, October 30 - @ Calgary Hitmen
