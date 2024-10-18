Chiefs Wrap Long Roadie with Friday Contest against Swift Current
October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their long road trip through the Eastern Conference with a Friday night match-up against the Swift Current Broncos. Spokane is 3-2-0-0 on the road trip so far and 8-3-0-0 on the season.
Through the first five games of the trip, top Chiefs scorers include Berkly Catton (2G-7A, +4), Shea Van Olm (3G-2A, +2), rookie Mathis Preston (2G-2A, +2), Chase Harrington (2G-2A, +1) and Rasmus Ekström (2G-1A, +1). Catton is currently on a four-game point streak and leads the league in assists this season with 12. Van Olm leads the league in points this season with 18 and leads the team in goals with nine (2nd in the WHL). Preston is currently third among the league's rookies with 7G-3A so far this season and is averaging .82 points per game. Harrington is on a three-game point streak that includes a two-goal effort in Wednesday's match-up against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Ekström has recorded at least one point in all but two of the eight games he's played so far this season and is also currently on a three-game point streak.
LOCATION: InnovationPlex
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024
- Game Preview: Cougars at Hurricanes - Prince George Cougars
- Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith signs three-year, entry-level contract with Utah Hockey Club - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Square off with Tigers at the Hangar on Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Chiefs Wrap Long Roadie with Friday Contest against Swift Current - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Preview: Game 10 at Moose Jaw - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Look To Continue Win Streak Against Wenatchee And Tri-City - Kelowna Rockets
- Chase Surkan Called up to Main Roster - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Broncos Host Chiefs in Second Straight US Division Match-Up - Swift Current Broncos
- Hawks Edged out in OT by Blazers, 3-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Drop Thursday Meeting with Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Wrap Long Roadie with Friday Contest against Swift Current
- Washington State University Men's Basketball to Host LMU at the Spokane Arena
- Chiefs Make Rare Trip to Brandon, Fall 6-3 to Wheat Kings
- Chiefs Look to Stay in Win Column with Wednesday Matchup vs Brandon
- Mathis Preston Leads Balanced Attack as Chiefs Put up a Touchdown on the Warriors