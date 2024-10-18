Chiefs Wrap Long Roadie with Friday Contest against Swift Current

Swift Current, SK - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their long road trip through the Eastern Conference with a Friday night match-up against the Swift Current Broncos. Spokane is 3-2-0-0 on the road trip so far and 8-3-0-0 on the season.

Through the first five games of the trip, top Chiefs scorers include Berkly Catton (2G-7A, +4), Shea Van Olm (3G-2A, +2), rookie Mathis Preston (2G-2A, +2), Chase Harrington (2G-2A, +1) and Rasmus Ekström (2G-1A, +1). Catton is currently on a four-game point streak and leads the league in assists this season with 12. Van Olm leads the league in points this season with 18 and leads the team in goals with nine (2nd in the WHL). Preston is currently third among the league's rookies with 7G-3A so far this season and is averaging .82 points per game. Harrington is on a three-game point streak that includes a two-goal effort in Wednesday's match-up against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Ekström has recorded at least one point in all but two of the eight games he's played so far this season and is also currently on a three-game point streak.

LOCATION: InnovationPlex

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

