Oil Kings Drop Thursday Meeting with Blades

October 18, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 6-2 decision to the Saskatoon Blades at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

The Oil Kings started the game well, outshooting the Blades 9-5 in the first period, although they were only tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Marshall Finnie's first of the year came on a powerplay for Edmonton, while Zach Olsen scored to tie the game for Saskatoon.

The Oil Kings also held a lead in the second period as Gracyn Sawchyn scored his second of the year, just over three minutes into the period, but penalties started to hurt the Oil Kings as David Lewandowski scored on the powerplay midway through the second and that would tie the game at 2-2. Tanner Molendyk scored with about four minutes left in the second to take the lead and it was 3-2 after two periods.

Rowan Calvert scored on the powerplay about five minutes into the third to make it 4-2, and that was followed a few minutes later by a Jordan Martin goal and a Brandon Lisowsky goal to make it 6-2.

The Oil Kings ultimately went on the penalty kill eight times in the game, but they also received eight powerplays of their own in the game, only scoring the one time. Edmonton also outshot Saskatoon 30-25 in the game.

Edmonton will now embark on a nine-game road trip which begins on Sunday in Red Deer against the Rebels.

